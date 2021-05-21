Fact Check-Text about Jane Fonda misattributed to Barbara Walters

Posts sharing a long text claiming that American broadcast journalist Barbara Walters described actress Jane Fonda as a “traitor” and a “war criminal” are false. A representative for Walters confirmed that she never said this.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The long essay reads like a forwarded email with phrases like: “IF YOU NEVER FORWARDED ANYTHING IN YOUR LIFE. FORWARD THIS SO THAT EVERYONE WILL KNOW!” and “PLEASE HELP BY SENDING THIS TO EVERYONE IN YOUR ADDRESS BOOK. FOR ENOUGH PEOPLE TO SEE THIS MAYBE HER STATUS WILL CHANGE.”

One part of the long text reads: “Many died in Vietnam for our freedoms. I did not like Jane Fonda then and I don’t like her now. She can lead her present life the way she wants and perhaps SHE can forget the past, but we DO NOT have to stand by without comment and see her honored” as a “Woman of the Century.” The claims about Fonda included in the letter are beyond the scope of this fact check.

Four decades ago, the famed American actress angered Vietnam War supporters who gave her the nickname “Hanoi Jane” for her 1972 visit to the capital of North Vietnam at the height of the conflict. At the time, she posed for photos showing her sitting atop a Viet Cong anti-aircraft gun, and she remains an object of derision by some U.S. veterans and others. Fonda, 83, has expressed regret about those images (here).

Reuters found no evidence that Walters ever made these lengthy comments about Fonda. Other fact-checks also debunked the attribution ( here , here , here , here ).

A representative for Walters confirmed to Reuters via email that there is “no truth” to the claim.

VERDICT

False. Broadcast journalist and television personality Barbara Walters never penned these words about Jane Fonda.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .