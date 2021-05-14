Fact Check-Water should not be added to diesel or regular gas car engines

As service stations across the U.S. began running dry and prices at the pump rose after the shutdown of the biggest fuel pipeline in the country by hackers, a claim shared thousands of times appears to suggest car owners to use diluted diesel instead of gas. This is untrue.

Posts with the claim ( here , here ) read: “Remember if the station is out of gas you can put diesel in your car as long as you water it down”

While the posts were likely made with humorous intent, some users appear to believe it is authentic advice and warn against it, with comments that read: “Don’t do ittt (SIC) (CRYING EMOJI)” and “This is not funny our today kids does not know this . It Is a bad thing and before you know it . The car is shot . Shame on you for posting.”

Gasoline engines cannot easily combust diesel fuel, which has a lower octane. Firestone Complete Auto Care explains here a gas engine filled with diesel “might make it a few miles down the road, depending on how much gasoline you had left in your tank.” But once this runs out, “your engine can shut off, and you’ll be stranded.”

Gasoline and diesel engines are constructed differently. Diesel engines have a compression-ignited injection system, while most gasoline vehicles use a spark-ignited system. Further reading about this can be found on the U.S. Department of Energy’s website here here.

Moreover, mixing in water can cause damage to the car engine regardless of fuel type ( here , here )

The Colonial pipeline was shut on May 7 after hackers launched a ransomware attack - effectively locking up its computer systems and demanding payment to release them – leading to pumps running dry and prices increasing as Americans scrambled to fill up fuel ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Water should not be added to diesel or gasoline engines as it can cause damage.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.