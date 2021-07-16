Fact Check-Video shows 2017 protests in Caracas, not water cannon being used during protests in South Africa in 2021

A video of a protest in Caracas, Venezuela in 2017 has been shared online and miscaptioned with social media users falsely claiming that the clip is of demonstrations in South Africa in July 2021.

“SOUTH AFRICA DEPLOYS MILITARY TO TACKLE ZUMA RIOTS,” a caption that was shared on Facebook reads ( here ).

Other examples can be found ( here ) and ( here ).

The video shows a group of protestors on a highway with shields being hit by water cannon.

One of the shields is emblazoned with the colors of the Venezuelan flag which can be seen at the 9 second mark of the video ( here ).

Another angle of the scene was captured by an Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer Juan Barreto ( here ). The clothing the protestors are wearing in the clip matches those in the photograph taken by Barreto, while the shields they carry also match.

The man who was hit with the water cannon and fell to the ground was pictured and published in media, including TRT World ( here ).

The video itself has been online since May 2017 ( here ).

On May 10, 2017, protests known as ‘Marcha de los Escudos,’ meaning ‘March of the Shields’ were centralized along the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas, Venezuela ( here!3m1!1e3 ).

Videos shared May 10 via Twitter by Univision Noticias also show the demonstrations along the highway ( here ).

Reuters coverage and imagery of the demonstrations during the May 2017 protests in Venezuela can be seen ( here ), ( here ) ( here ) and ( here ).

Over 70 people have died after riots in South Africa in recent days. The unrest began after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself over last week to begin a 15-month sentence for contempt of court ( here ) ( here ) ( here ).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. A video being shared online is not recent and does not show water cannon being used in recent protests in South Africa. The clip dates to May 2017 and shows protests in the capital of Venezuela, Caracas.

