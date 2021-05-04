Fact Check-The World Economic Forum is not planning to take your possessions

There is no evidence that the World Economic Forum (WEF) wants to abolish private ownership.

The false claim has been made in a Facebook post that lists dystopian scenarios – you own nothing, you get a monthly allowance, you’re told what you can and can’t do – as “the goal of the WEF” (here).

Misinformation about the ambitions of the organisation have floated around for months and have been repeatedly debunked by Reuters here , here , here and here .

The WEF describes itself as the international organisation for public-private cooperation, engaging political, business and cultural leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas (here). Their 2020 manifesto sets out ethical principles for companies, such as paying their fair share of tax and upholding human rights in global supply chains (here).

The false claims are likely rooted in a video created by the WEF in 2016 that made eight predictions about the world in 2030, including: “You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy. What you want you’ll rent, and it’ll be delivered by drone” (here).

Danish politician Ida Auken, who devised this specific prediction, later clarified that it was not a “utopia or dream of the future” but “a scenario showing where we could be heading - for better and for worse” (here).

This explanation has not prevented misinformation from evolving, with some social media users sharing baseless claims in April that the collapsed European Super League was part of the WEF’s plan (here).

VERDICT

False. The World Economic Forum does not want people to lose their possessions and assets. The false claims stem from misinterpretations of a 2016 blog post.

