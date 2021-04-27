Fact Check-The WHO did not ‘take a U-turn’ in COVID-19 recommendations

The World Health Organization (WHO) did not say SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, does not transmit among people. Posts falsely attribute this and other baseless claims to the WHO, but feature a video of a speaker known for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 who is not affiliated with the organization.

Most iterations ( here , here , here feature a screenshot of, or replicate, a message published on a social network called Minds on April 2, that has more than 61,000 views (archived here: archive.ph/T3taI ) .

“Breaking news: WHO has completely taken a U-turn and now says that Corona patient neither needs to be isolated, nor quarantined, nor needs social Distancing, and it cannot even transmit from one patient to another,” read the posts.

Reuters was not able to play the video on the platform, but the image on the thumbnail shows Professor Dolores Cahill, who has repeatedly spread misinformation about COVID-19 ( here , here and here ).

The image matches the setting of a conference dated Oct. 10, 2020, held by a group of speakers who identify themselves as the World Doctor's Alliance (see woman with white cardigan and man with red bowtie around timestamp 00:52 here ).

A spokesperson for the WHO confirmed that the organization is not affiliated at all to this group or conference. “It’s misinformation,” they said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reuters previously debunked other false allegations made during this same event ( here ), as well as other fact-checkers including Factcheck.org ( here ), AFP ( here ) and Africa Check ( here ).

The claims made by Cahill do not represent the WHO’s recommendations.

The WHO and other health authorities state that SARS-CoV-2 primarily spreads from person to person, through saliva or nose droplets from an infected individual ( here , here )

For people who are infected or are presumed to be, the WHO recommends self-isolation or quarantine ( here ).

In addition to immunization, as of April 26, 2021, the WHO also continues to advise the public to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, keeping rooms ventilated and other precautions, to protect themselves and limit the spread of COVID-19. WHO guidance is visible here , here .

VERDICT

False. The World Health Organization did not say COVID-19 cannot be transmitted from one patient to another, and that there is no need for self-isolation, quarantining, or social distancing. Posts misattribute this false claim to the WHO and also share a video of a conference of the World Doctor’s Alliance, a group known for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .