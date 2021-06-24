Fact Check-Twitter user’s comments on WHO statements about vaccinating children against COVID-19 are misleading

Comments from a Twitter user on COVID vaccines appear to have been interpreted on social media as official advice from the World Health Organization (WHO). The tweet, with at least 2,000 retweets and which has been replicated on other social media sites, states that Canada and the United States “must halt the vaccine rollout in children immediately.” but the WHO did not make such a statement. As of June 23, the WHO has updated its site to reflect current information about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being suitable for children over 12.

“Breaking: WHO recommends AGAINST Covid vaccines in children and adolescents. In light of the evidence of post-vaccine myocarditis, Canada and the US (sic) must halt the vaccine rollout in children immediately,” reads the tweet here June 21, that includes a link to WHO’s site about “COVID-19 advice for the public: Getting vaccinated” ( here ).

In a subsequent tweet with far less engagement, the author clarified that the second sentence was his “own assessment”( here ).

Screenshots of his initial tweet can be seen replicated on Facebook and Instagram ( here , here , here , here ).

WHO SAID WHAT?

It appears that when the Twitter user posted his initial tweet, the WHO’s website did include a section with a subtitle in bold that read: “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment” (a screenshot of this was also tweeted by the user here ). As visible on an archived version of the WHO’s website this was included since at least April 22 ( here ) until June 23 ( here ).

As of June 23, the WHO has eliminated the subtitle in bold on children. Its guidance now also mentions that “unless they [children and adolescents] are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers.” ( here )

However, the WHO stressed that this vaccine should be offered to “children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination.”

The organization still says that “more evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19.”

The website now also includes a June 15 advisory from the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), which determined that the Pfizer vaccine is suitable for people aged 12 years and above ( here ). This is in line with current guidance by the U.S Centers of Disease Control and Prevention ( here ).

In an emailed statement to Reuters, when asked about these updates, the WHO said: “Separate to the product-specific evidence on performance of a vaccine in children, there is the question of whether children should be prioritized for vaccination. Children are currently not a priority in this supply constrained situation, which is reflected in the language of the page.”

CASES OF HEART INFLAMMATION

As of June 24, the CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age of older ( here here ).

In a presentation released on June 23, CDC advisers said that rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults are likely linked to vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 shots. The group also found that the benefits of the shots appeared to clearly outweigh the risk ( here ).

The risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) following vaccination with mRNA shots in adolescents and young adults is notably higher after the second dose and in males, according to the report.

Data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), one of the agency’s monitoring systems, suggests a rate of 12.6 cases per million in the three weeks after the second shot in 12-to 39-year-olds, said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office.

The CDC notes ( here ) that “patients can usually return to their normal daily activities after their symptoms improve.”

Concerns about the more highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant taking hold in the United States, and its impact on younger people, have added to the urgency to increase vaccinations ( here ).

VERDICT

Misleading. The WHO did not say that Canada and the U.S. “must halt the vaccine rollout in children immediately.”

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .