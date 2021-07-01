Fact Check-Whoopi Goldberg is not using a walker due to COVID-19 vaccine

Posts claiming that actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg is using a walker due to complications resulting from the COVID-19 vaccine are false. Goldberg explained on The View, which she co-hosts, that she had been away and returned to the show using a walker due to sciatica.

An example post making this claim can be seen here .

The text on one post reads: “Let me translate. The V/A/C/C/I/N/E gave her complications in her knees. #testdummies.”

In a video posted on YouTube here and Twitter here by The View, Goldberg explains her week-long absence from the show.

“Yes, it’s me, I’m back. I’m back. I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg. It’s like a bad boyfriend, a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me. There I was trying to move my leg. Impossible to do. And it was really horrible. I’m glad to be here. I had a walker which kind of freaked me out. I didn’t know that I needed it. That first step with the walker, this is my new best friend. I’m just gliding along. That’s what happened to me.”

News reports about Goldberg’s absence and sciatica can be seen here and here .

Lauri Hogan, publicity director for ABC Television Network, which broadcasts The View, told Reuters via email that the claim circulating on social media is “absolutely not true”.

“As she explained on the show, she was out because of sciatica,” Hogan said. “That is the only reason she is using the walker.”

VERDICT

False. Whoopi Goldberg was away from The View, the show she co-hosts, and returned with a walker due to sciatica – not the COVID-19 vaccine.

