Fact Check-Illnesses and conditions reported to the Yellow Card scheme are not confirmed adverse reactions to vaccines  

Government reports on possible adverse reactions to vaccines have been used in Facebook posts to mislead users over the safety of inoculation.

Multiple Facebook posts in March presented details of a report on the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the UK’s Yellow Card scheme, an initiative overseen by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) that encourages people to report suspected side-effects to medicines, vaccines, etc (yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/). The posts were titled: “UK Government Report. Pfizer vaccine adverse reactions,” before listing numerous illnesses and deaths recorded after vaccinations (here).

“What’s disturbing is this is a weekly report,” wrote one Facebook user to conclude their post (here).

While the figures in the posts are an accurate representation of an MHRA report from March 4 (archived here), they have been posted to social media out of context, which undermines safety reports on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Firstly, it is true to say the summary on the Yellow Card scheme is published weekly; however, this does not mean it only includes data from the seven days leading up to its release. The March 4 report, for example, covers data reaching back to Dec. 9, 2020, through to Feb. 21, 2021.

Secondly, the MHRA makes clear that reports to the Yellow Card scheme are not confirmed adverse reactions; rather, they are suspicions that might well be coincidental. “Some events may have happened anyway, regardless of vaccination,” the March 4 report said (here). “This is particularly the case when millions of people are vaccinated, and especially when most vaccines are being given to the most elderly people and people who have underlying illness.”

It then cautions: “It is therefore important that the suspected ADRs described in this report are not interpreted as being proven side effects of COVID-19 vaccines”.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 (here), with the most common side-effects including a headache, chills, and pain at the site of injection.

Experts say the jab, which uses mRNA to instruct cells to make the novel coronavirus spike protein, is safe and effective (here). They also say the benefits “far outweigh any currently known side effects” of the shot here).

VERDICT

Missing context. Reports made to the Yellow Card scheme are not confirmed adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines; rather, they are suspicions and could still be coincidental. Experts say the Pfizer shot is safe and effective, and far outweighs any known side-effects.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .