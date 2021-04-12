Fact Check-YouTube is conducting experiment on hiding dislike counts on videos

YouTube is currently testing the removal of public dislike counts in response to creator feedback. Users on social media, however, are claiming without evidence that this test function is because the Biden administration requested the tech giant to do so.

Example posts making this claim can be seen here and here . The text in one post reads: “The Biden administration requested that YouTube remove the public dislike count.”

YouTube explained in a tweet here posted on March 30, 2021 that it is testing new designs that do not show the number of dislikes on a video in a small experiment.

“Creators, you’ll still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. For viewers, if you’re in the experiment, you can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune the recommendations you see on YouTube,” the tweet says.

YouTube told Reuters via email that the claim is false.

The test is in response to creator feedback that the public dislike counts affect their wellbeing and may incite “a targeted campaign of dislikes” on a video, according to YouTube. For now, the dislike button will not be removed and more information on the move can be seen here .

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

Missing context. YouTube is testing designs where the number of dislikes on a video are hidden in response to creator feedback. There is no evidence the Biden administration asked the company to remove the dislike count.

