Fact Check-Mark Zuckerberg is not the grandson of David Rockefeller, among other false claims

Contrary to false claims on social media, the real name of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is, in fact, Mark Zuckerberg, not Jacob Greenberg. Neither of his grandfathers was billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller, former head of Chase Manhattan Corp and patriarch of one of the most famous and influential American families.

“Did you know that Mark Zuckerberg’s real name is Jacob Greenberg? And he is the grandson of David Rockefeller,” a post reads (here).

“Zuckerberg in German is ‘Sugar Mountain,’ their clandestine word for ‘Facebook’ no doubt: a mountain of information from which they can extract billions. The Rothschild’s [sic] own nearly 10% of all Facebook shares, & FB was funded with $500,000,000 USD from a CIA owned bank, which is not a secret.”

MARK ZUCKERBERG’S BACKGROUND AND ANCESTRY

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg was born in White Plains, New York on May 14, 1984 to Karen Zuckerberg (née Kempner), a psychologist, and Edward Zuckerberg, a dentist (here). He and his three sisters, Randi, Donna, and Arielle, were raised in Westchester County’s Dobbs Ferry, a town 25 miles north of New York City (here).

As noted in a 2015 Veterans’ Day tribute here , Zuckerberg’s paternal grandfather was Jack Zuckerberg, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

His maternal grandfather was Sidney G. Kempner, who attended Brooklyn College, according to a faculty newsletter (here).

In December 2012, Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, New York, which Zuckerberg attended growing up ( here , here ), offered condolences to Karen Zuckerberg on the death of her father, Sidney Kempner (here). The temple had previously congratulated Karen and Edward Zuckerberg “on the marriage of their son, Mark, to Priscilla Chan” (here).

The posts’ claim that the name “Zuckerberg” means “sugar mountain” in German is true, but this is not evidence of financial conspiracy regarding Facebook’s funding. The Dictionary of American Family Names says the name has Ashkenazi Jewish origins and is an “ornamental name composed of the German Zucker ‘sugar’ + Berg ‘mountain’, ‘hill’” (here).

IS ZUCKERBERG A DESCENDANT OF DAVID ROCKEFELLER?

At the time of his death at the age of 101 in 2017, David Rockefeller, the billionaire philanthropist and Rockefeller family patriarch, was survived by his son David and his daughters Abby Rockefeller, Neva Goodwin, Peggy Dulany and Eileen Growald, along with 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His son Richard had died in 2014 in a plane crash (here).

Mark Zuckerberg is not a descendant of David Rockefeller, who was one of the few remaining links to the U.S. “gilded” era of robber barons as the son of John D. Rockefeller Jr., who developed New York’s Rockefeller Center, and was the last living grandson of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, founder of Standard Oil and the family dynasty (here).

WHO IS JACOB GREENBERG?

The claim that Zuckerberg’s real name is Jacob Greenberg has been circulating as early as 2016, when Snopes published a fact check debunking the baseless allegation (here).

According to Snopes, social media users began sharing a 2012 mugshot of an Arizona man named Jacob Michael Greenberg (here), who had been arrested for marijuana possession, and claiming that he resembled the Facebook CEO. Provided here by Snopes, however, a side-by-side comparison of Greenberg and Zuckerberg’s faces shows that they do not look alike.

ROTHSCHILD FAMILY AND FACEBOOK

Reuters found no evidence that members of the Rothschild family, the famous European banking dynasty that has been long been targeted by anti-Semitic conspiracy theories (here), own 10% of Facebook’s total shares.

Despite his surname, Jeff Rothschild, who joined Facebook in 2005 as the start-up’s vice president of infrastructure software, is not a member of the European banking family (here , here).

WAS FACEBOOK FUNDED WITH $500 MILLION FROM A CIA-OWNED BANK?

The claim that Facebook’s earliest investment was $500 million from a bank owned by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) may have origins in a 2011 article on the satirical news site The Onion, with the headline “CIA's 'Facebook' Program Dramatically Cut Agency's Costs” (here). The entire text of the article is “The CIA's invention of Facebook has saved the government millions of dollars.”

Facebook’s first big investor was not the CIA, but rather PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, a Silicon Valley billionaire who is now the chairman of Palantir Technologies. Thiel became a Facebook investor in 2004 with an initial investment of $500,000 at a $5 million valuation (here).

VERDICT

False. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s real name is not Jacob Greenberg, and he is not a grandson of David Rockefeller.

