Faegre Drinker adds more restructuring partners, including Robins Kaplan practice head

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has picked up two more bankruptcy partners, including a rival firm’s former practice chair and another with personal ties to the firm’s partnership.

New York-based Richard Bernard joined Faegre Drinker’s finance and restructuring practice group Thursday from Foley & Lardner. Earlier this month the firm welcomed Scott Gautier from Robins Kaplan in Los Angeles, where he chaired the firm’s corporate and bankruptcy practice group.

