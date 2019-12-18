FaegreBD and Drinker Biddle to merge into nearly $1 bln revenue firm

Minneapolis-based Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath, a Philadephia-based firm, on Tuesday announced that their partners had voted to approve a merger, which will take effect on February 1, 2020.

The combined firm, to be called Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, will have a projected gross revenue of almost $1 billion. It will have about 1,300 attorneys with approximately 600 partners, FaegreBD chair and managing partner Tom Froehle said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

