August 13, 2020 / 9:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Six months after merger, Faegre Drinker ponders a 'post-pandemic law firm'

David Thomas

Six months after it was created through the merger of major Minneapolis and Philadelphia law firms, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath is thinking hard about what a post-pandemic law firm looks like.

In an interview, firm co-chairs Tom Froehle and Andy Kassner discussed how their two legacy firms, Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath, have come together at a time when most of the firm’s 1,300 lawyers, consultants and professionals can’t physically be together.

