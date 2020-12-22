IN BRIEF: Samsung IP appeals chief heads back to Faegre

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath is welcoming back a former partner from a seven-year stint at Samsung Electronics America, where he coordinated and managed the electronics company’s intellectual property-related appeals.

Christopher Burrell has rejoined Faegre Drinker as a partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday. At Samsung, he was senior director and senior counsel, head of appeals, in the company’s D.C. IP center.

