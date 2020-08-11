Westlaw News
August 11, 2020 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Faegre Drinker banks on restructuring with ninth bankruptcy hire since June

David Thomas

1 Min Read

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath is continuing its summer-long hiring spree in the bankruptcy field, bringing on a Morris James attorney who has a longstanding relationship with one of the firm’s co-managing partners.

Brett Fallon is the ninth attorney Faegre Drinker has recruited for its finance and restructuring group since June 1. A 20-year veteran of Morris James based in Wilmington, Delaware, Fallon said his “significant” bankruptcy and litigation practice is poised to expand now that he’s joining a larger firm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PM2MJD

