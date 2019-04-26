Photographer gets 4th Circuit to erase 'fair use' decision

A federal appeals court on Friday set aside a lower court decision on the “fair use” defense to copyright infringement that some professional photographers warned would undermine their ability to make money from stock imagery.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a copyright case photographer Russell Brammer brought against Violent Hues Productions LLC, which published online a photo he took of a Washington D.C. neighborhood without his permission.

