2 months ago
Hellman & Friedman did not meet bid deadline for Australia's Fairfax Media -source
June 30, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 2 months ago

Hellman & Friedman did not meet bid deadline for Australia's Fairfax Media -source

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Fairfax, Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, is subject to a bidding war between Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital . Fairfax shares tumbled more than 8 percent towards the market close. A Fairfax spokesman was not immediately reachable for a comment.

Hellman & Friedman declined to immediately comment. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

