July 18 (Reuters) - Newspaper publisher Fairfax Media said on Wednesday that it has entered an agreement with News Corp’s Australian unit to collaborate on printing newspapers.

The agreement is expected to result in an annualized benefit of about A$15 million ($11.1 million), Fairfax said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3548 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)