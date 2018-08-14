FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
August 14, 2018 / 11:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Fairfax Media reports annual profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd said on Wednesday that its full-year underlying net profit missed forecasts as it saw a decline in advertising sales.

Underlying net profit was A$124.9 million ($90.45 million)for the year ended June 25, compared with A$142.6 million a year ago, the company said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast an average net profit of A$129.8 million. ($1 = 1.3475 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.