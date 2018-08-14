Australia's Fairfax Media reports annual profit miss

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd said on Wednesday that its full-year underlying net profit missed forecasts as it saw a decline in advertising sales.

Underlying net profit was A$124.9 million ($90.45 million)for the year ended June 25, compared with A$142.6 million a year ago, the company said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast an average net profit of A$129.8 million. ($1 = 1.3475 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Byron Kaye)