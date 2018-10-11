Domain Holdings Australia YTD revenue falls 1 pct in housing downturn

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Property classifieds website operator Domain Holdings Australia Ltd on Friday said its year-to-date revenue fell 1 percent, as a downturn in Sydney and Melbourne housing markets crimped new listings and auction volumes.

Domain was spun off from Australia’s oldest media company, newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd, which also posted a 5 percent fall in total revenue for the period, ahead of its buyout from television network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)