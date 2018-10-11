FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Broadcasting
October 11, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Domain Holdings Australia YTD revenue falls 1 pct in housing downturn

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Property classifieds website operator Domain Holdings Australia Ltd on Friday said its year-to-date revenue fell 1 percent, as a downturn in Sydney and Melbourne housing markets crimped new listings and auction volumes.

Domain was spun off from Australia’s oldest media company, newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd, which also posted a 5 percent fall in total revenue for the period, ahead of its buyout from television network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.