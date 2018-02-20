Fairfax Media's interim profit drops as it struggles for fresh revenue streams

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd said underlying first-half net profit fell 10 percent as a pickup in digital subscriber numbers failed to offset a downturn in advertising revenue.

Net profit was A$76.3 million ($60.13 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said on Wednesday, compared to a net profit of A$84.7 million a year ago.

The publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian Financial Review and other mastheads declared a dividend of 1.1 cents per share, compared to 2 cents from a year ago.