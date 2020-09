Law firm merger activity remained bogged down in the third quarter of 2020, according to Fairfax Associates, a legal industry consulting firm.

Fairfax said Wednesday it counted just six deals finalized in the last three months. All of the mergers involved domestic law firms, and in all but one the acquired firm had 15 or fewer lawyers. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36k2t24