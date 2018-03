COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Danish emergency services group Falck has decided to outsource transportation of non-acute patients to external providers and lay off 570 employees in its home market, it said on Tuesday.

The former head of Novo Nordisk’s North American operations, Jacob Riis, took over as chief executive of Falck a year ago.

Falck runs the world’s largest ambulance fleet and has more than 37,000 employees in 35 countries. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)