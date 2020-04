A lawsuit in which a stuffed animal company accused Fall Out Boy of exploiting the wearable, life-sized llama puppets it made for one of the rock band’s music videos, by featuring them in other videos, a tour and an album, has ended.

Fall Out Boy and Furry Puppet Studio Inc filed a joint stipulation to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice late Tuesday night with the federal court in Manhattan.

