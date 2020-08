The U.S. Department of Justice may not immediately appeal when a judge refuses to dismiss False Claims Act whistleblower lawsuits accusing companies of defrauding the government, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reached that conclusion on Tuesday when it rejected the Justice Department’s appeal of a ruling denying its bid to dismiss a lawsuit against mortgage lender Academy Mortgage Corp.

