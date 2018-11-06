False Claims Act doesn't cover post-employment retaliation -10th Circuit

By Jonathan Stempel A federal appeals court on Tuesday said the False Claims Act “unambiguously” does not protect whistleblowers from retaliatory discrimination that occurs after their employment ends.

In a 3-0 decision, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit by Debbi Potts, who had accused a predecessor to the defendant Center for Excellence in Higher Education Inc, which operates for-profit colleges, of deceiving its accreditor to keep its accreditation.

