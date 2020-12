Dec 3 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment said on Thursday it would buy a 37.2% stake in gaming firm FanDuel from Fastball for $4.18 billion.

Flutter also said it will raise 1.1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) in equity to partly fund the deal. ($1 = 0.7437 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)