FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 16, 2018 / 12:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Paddy Power Betfair close to buying FanDuel - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - British bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair Plc is close to buying U.S. daily fantasy sports company FanDuel, according to a report on Tuesday by the Legal Sports Report (LSR), citing unnamed sources.

The report did not provide details on any bids or timing. The Legal Sports Report website focuses on fantasy sports and betting. bit.ly/2IFhwbl

FanDuel and Paddy Power Betfair were not available to comment outside regular business hours.

The report came when investors’ interest is high in business opportunities for the industry after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for states to legalize sports gambling, striking down a 1992 federal law that barred it in most places.

FanDuel was part of merger discussion last year with rival DraftKings but the plan was scrapped in July after a legal challenge by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.