Fannie Mae must face claims of fair-housing violations - ruling

Housing finance giant Fannie Mae must face a lawsuit accusing it of housing discrimination by not maintaining foreclosed homes in minority neighborhoods as well as those in white communities, a federal judge in Oakland, California ruled on Wednesday.

The 2016 lawsuit by the National Fair Housing Alliance and 20 fair-housing groups from all over the country alleges that Fannie Mae gave its vendors discretion over whether to have maintenance done, allowing them to neglect homes in minority neighborhoods in violation of the U.S. Fair Housing Act.

