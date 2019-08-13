Judge greenlights housing discrimination claims against Fannie Mae

Twenty-one fair housing groups can proceed with claims that housing finance giant Fannie Mae purposely failed to do basic maintenance on foreclosed properties in minority neighborhoods nationwide after the 2008 housing crisis, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California said a factual dispute remains over whether the fair housing groups established intentional discrimination by Fannie Mae, but the matter cannot be resolved at the current stage of the case.

