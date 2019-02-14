Fannie, Freddie to pay U.S. Treasury $4.7 bln in dividends by March

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday they will pay a combined $4.7 billion in dividend to the U.S. Treasury Department by March as the housing finance agencies posted stronger annual 2018 net incomes than a year ago.

In September 2008, the government took control of the two government-sponsored enterprises in a $187 billion bailout during the global credit crisis after they were exposed to soured subprime mortgages. The two agencies have handed over their profits to the U.S. Treasury under the terms of the conservatorship. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)