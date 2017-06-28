Fannie Mae whistleblower loses appeal of wrongful firing lawsuit

The District of Columbia federal appeals court has declined to revive a whistleblower's lawsuit accusing housing finance giant Fannie Mae of firing her in retaliation for disclosing waste and mismanagement in a mortgage assistance program.

The lawsuit by Caroline Herron had alleged that Fannie Mae violated her constitutional free speech rights by firing her, but a three-judge appellate panel ruled on Tuesday that Fannie Mae is not a government agency liable for First Amendment violations.

