FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Fannie Mae whistleblower loses appeal of wrongful firing lawsuit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 28, 2017 / 8:19 PM / in 2 months

Fannie Mae whistleblower loses appeal of wrongful firing lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The District of Columbia federal appeals court has declined to revive a whistleblower's lawsuit accusing housing finance giant Fannie Mae of firing her in retaliation for disclosing waste and mismanagement in a mortgage assistance program.

The lawsuit by Caroline Herron had alleged that Fannie Mae violated her constitutional free speech rights by firing her, but a three-judge appellate panel ruled on Tuesday that Fannie Mae is not a government agency liable for First Amendment violations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sno0zr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.