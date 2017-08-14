Consumers' lawsuit says loans denied because of Fannie Mae inaccuracies

Fannie Mae has been hit with a proposed class action in San Francisco federal court by homeowners who say they were rejected for loans because the mortgage financing giant falsely reported that their homes had been in a foreclosure.

Filed on Saturday, the lawsuit said Fannie Mae misreported foreclosures in credit histories for thousands of consumers who had sold their homes in a short sale. In a short sale, an alternative to foreclosure, a bank allows a homeowner to sell a home for less than the amount owed on the mortgage and agrees to accept the proceeds to settle the loan.

