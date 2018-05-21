Homeowners may sue Fannie Mae over foreclosure reporting - ruling

Housing finance giant Fannie Mae must face a proposed class action accusing it of violating California and federal law by falsely reporting that consumers’ homes were foreclosed on, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick said the consumers had plausibly alleged that Fannie Mae willfully violated the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and a comparable California law by failing to assure the accuracy of reports it provided to lenders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2khnr8p