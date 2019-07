(Corrects to add dateline)

July 31 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd on Wednesday said that a tribunal ruling is expected by the end of 2019 for its arbitration with Woodside Petroleum Ltd over Woodside’s stake in the SNE oil project off Senegal.

FAR is currently in arbitration over the sale by ConocoPhillips of a 35 percent interest in the SNE project to Woodside for $350 million in 2016. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)