Jan 22 (Reuters) - FAR Ltd said on Wednesday it signed a binding agreement with Glencore Plc to market the Australian company’s share of crude oil from its Sangomar Field in Senegal.

Under the binding memorandum of understanding, the Africa-focused oil explorer will let Glencore market a minimum of 20 million barrels of oil for seven years. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)