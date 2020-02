Feb 14 (Reuters) - Far Ltd said on Friday a tribunal ruled that the Africa-focused oil explorer did not have the preemptive right over Woodside Petroleum to buy a stake in an oilfield in Senegal.

The stake sale by ConocoPhillips to Woodside for $350 million in 2016 was challenged by Far in the International Chamber of Commerce for arbitration. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)