U.S. Justice Department sues to block Sabre acquisition of Farelogix

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued on Tuesday to block travel technology firm Sabre Corp’s $360 million acquisition of Farelogix Inc, saying in court papers that it was a “dominant firm’s attempt to eliminate a disruptive competitor.”

Last week, Sabre said it planned to close the deal announced in November by Wednesday unless the Justice Department sued. The companies agreed last week to extend the termination date of their acquisition agreement to April 30 to allow time for any Justice Department challenge to be resolved. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)