Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian food retailer Empire Co Ltd said on Monday it would acquire privately held grocer Farm Boy Inc for a total enterprise value of C$800 million ($618 million) to increase its presence in Ontario.

Empire will acquire Farm Boy from Berkshire Partners, following which it will be set up as a separate company within Empire’s structure. ($1 = 1.2945 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)