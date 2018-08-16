Faroe Petroleum recommends shareholders vote against DNO's board nominees

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Faroe Petroleum Plc said on Thursday its board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote against a proposal by Norwegian oil firm DNO ASA seeking to appoint two of its executives to Faroe’s board.

As a competitor to Faroe on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the board believes it would be inappropriate for directors proposed by DNO to be appointed to Faroe’s board given the potential conflicts of interest between the companies, Faroe Petroleum said.

DNO is Faroe’s largest shareholder with a 28.23 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In May, Reuters reported, citing sources, that London-listed Faroe, which is developing a number of promising oil prospects in Norway, had hired investment bank Rothschild to prepare for a potential takeover bid by DNO.