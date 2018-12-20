Energy
Faroe Petroleum rebuffs DNO offer again as 'inadequate'

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Faroe Petroleum freshly rejected a hostile bid by Norway’s DNO on Thursday, which it said was “inadequate” and substantially undervalued the Aberdeen-based firm.

DNO last week maintained its offer to buy Faroe, valuing the company at about 610 million pounds ($772.63 million) or 152 pence per share, insisting it was an attractive offer despite its rejection by Faroe’s board. ($1 = 0.7895 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

