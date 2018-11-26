DNO offers to buy Faroe Petroleum for $780 mln in cash

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNO has offered to buy Faroe Petroleum for 152 pence per share in cash, valuing the London-listed company at 607.9 million pounds ($779.81 million), DNO, which already owns just over 28 percent of Faroe, said on Monday.

“The Offer Price represents a premium of 44.8 percent to Faroe’s share price of 105 pence at the close of business on 3 April 2018, the last business day before DNO announced its first acquisition of shares in Faroe,” DNO said.

Faroe’s shares closed at 125.8 pence on Friday, which gives the offer a 20.8 percent premium. ($1 = 0.7795 pounds) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)