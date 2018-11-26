Energy
November 26, 2018 / 7:30 AM / in 2 hours

DNO offers to buy Faroe Petroleum for $780 mln in cash

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNO has offered to buy Faroe Petroleum for 152 pence per share in cash, valuing the London-listed company at 607.9 million pounds ($779.81 million), DNO, which already owns just over 28 percent of Faroe, said on Monday.

“The Offer Price represents a premium of 44.8 percent to Faroe’s share price of 105 pence at the close of business on 3 April 2018, the last business day before DNO announced its first acquisition of shares in Faroe,” DNO said.

Faroe’s shares closed at 125.8 pence on Friday, which gives the offer a 20.8 percent premium. ($1 = 0.7795 pounds) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.