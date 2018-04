OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm DNO has again increased its stake in Britain’s Faroe Petroleum , it said on Thursday, boostings its holding to 27.7 percent the day after it bought its first shares.

DNO on Wednesday purchased 25.4 percent of Faroe, adding it would become a long-term strategic owner in the firm while insisting it did not plan a full takeover. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)