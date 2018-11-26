UPDATE 2-Norway's DNO launches hostile bid for Faroe Petroleum

* DNO offers 152p/share, 45 pct premium over April 3

* Offer at 20.8 pct premium over Friday’s close

* Some analysts say offer undervalues Faroe

* Faroe CEO has said would prefer to stay independent

* Faroe shares up 22.7 pct (Adds detail)

By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNO has launched a bid to buy all of Faroe Petroleum in a deal valuing the London-listed company at 607.9 million pounds ($779.81 million) to bolster its earnings growth and diversify its oil and gas activities.

DNO, which already owns 28 percent of Aberdeen-based Faroe, returned to the North Sea last year after years of expansion in the Middle East focusing on Iraqi Kurdistan, with the aim of growing via acquisitions and other investments.

Shares in Faroe shot up 22.7 percent to 153 pence by 0856, above the offer price. DNO stock rose 3.7 percent.

DNO said it has offered Faroe shareholders 152 pence a share, representing a premium of 44.8 percent to the closing price on April 3, a day before the Norwegian company started to build up its 28 percent stake.

That had prompted speculation about a full takeover, although DNO said then it had no intention of launching one.

This meant DNO, which produced 81,500 barrels of oil equivalent in the third quarter, had to wait at least six months to build up a stake above 30 percent.

In August, DNO withdrew its request for seats on the board of Faroe amid an escalating war of words between the companies over Faroe’s wider governance culture and shareholder value strategies.

Faroe CEO Graham Stewart told Reuters on Sept. 18 he was in constructive talks with DNO but that Faroe preferred to stay independent.

The company, which expects to produce between 12,000 and 14,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year and which is developing a number of promising oil prospects in Norway and Britain, was not immediately available for comment.

“For Faroe shareholders the deal will secure access to a strong balance sheet and strong cash flow that will remove all uncertainty around development capex (capital expenditure) for the company’s assets under development,” Sparebank 1 Markets analyst Teodor Sveen-Nilsen said.

“However, at first glance it looks like the proposed deal represents a better deal for DNO shareholders than Faroe shareholders. We guess that DNO will need to increase the offer price by 10-20 percent.”

BMO Capital Markets said in a note that DNO’s bid undervalued Faroe’s assets and potential.

“We value the shares much higher at around 170 pence/share, although fully de-risked, our valuation increases to around 2.10 pounds/share,” BMO’s David Round said.

Danske Bank’s Christian Yggeseth said the offer was “fair” and that turbulent stock and oil markets increased DNO’s chances of success.

Faroe shareholders have 60 days to sign up from the day they receive the offer documents, which are due in two to four weeks. After DNO, Faroe’s biggest shareholders are BlackRock, Aviva and Invesco.