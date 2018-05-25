FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018

Dior brings equestrian glamour to the catwalk at French chateau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHANTILLY, France, May 25 (Reuters) - Christian Dior turned the runway into a Mexican-inspired rodeo on Friday at France’s sumptuous Chantilly chateau, unveiling its latest mid-season “cruise” collection alongside a horse-riding spectacular.

Under driving rain, riders decked in full white skirts put on a galloping display in the grounds of the chateau just north of Paris, famed for its equestrian traditions, from horse breeding to races.

Models in full, embroidered riding skirts with sturdy leather belts later took to the runway around the ring, while some wore equestrian-style jackets, leather corsets and even helmets.

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said the collection was also inspired by a touch of magic realism, and the novel by Chilean author Isabel Allende, “The House of the Spirits.”

Delicate dresses in black and white, with details made from Chantilly lace, rounded off the collection. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
