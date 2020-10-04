Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 disease

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, died Sunday from the COVID-19 disease, his spokesman told several French media outlets.

Aged 81, Takada was at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the French capital, the spokesman said.

Kenzo, the house he founded in the 1970s, is owned by LVMH , the world’s biggest luxury group.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Nicolas Delame; Editing by Giles Elgood

