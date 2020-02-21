(Repeats story with no changes to text)

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani accused the fashion industry on Friday of “raping” women with short-lived trends and sex-driven marketing.

“I think it’s time for me to say what I think. Women keep getting raped by designers,” Armani, 85, told reporters on the sidelines of a show for his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week.

“If a lady walks on the street and sees an ad with a woman with her boobs and arse in plain sight and she wants to be like that too, that’s a way of raping her,” Armani said. “You can rape a woman in many ways, either by throwing her in the basement or by suggesting that she dresses in a certain way.”

Armani, known for his sober, elegant outfits, founded his label in 1975 and has built it into a global brand.

“In my show there are short skirts, long skirts, ample and tight trousers. I have given maximum freedom to women who can use all possibilities if they are sensible,” he said.

“I’m sick of hearing the word ‘trend’. We need to try to work for today’s woman. There shouldn’t be trends,” he said.

He said his Emporio Armani show, his younger line, was inspired by “strong-willed” young women.

He will present the Fall/Winter 2020 collection for his main Giorgio Armani line on Sunday. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)