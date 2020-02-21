Miniskirts, power shoulders and top models for Versace Fall/Winter 2020

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Donatella Versace revealed a collection of microscopic skirts, psychedelic prints and loud colours at Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Top models Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, the Hadid sisters and Kaia Gerber showed off Versace’s Fall/Winter 2020 line while the designer herself only appeared in virtual form, her face projected on screens along the catwalk before and after the presentation.

Male and female models in all-black outfits gave way to looks that slowly grew bolder. The sombre designs contrasted with zebra print dresses worn over colourful long-sleeved tops in psychedelic prints. Acid greens, bright blues and reds emerged as panels or blocks.

Soft and supple leather was used for feminine skirts and dresses while big shoulders and masculine tailoring shaped coats and blazers.

The Italian fashion house’s “V” motif logo featured heavily on bags and was emblazoned on the chests of tracksuit jackets and sweaters.

Slits were cut across dresses and skirts, some revealing underlying silver fabrics or plastic-like materials.

Jenner wore a tiny silver disco ball dress to give the show a glamorous ending. (Reporting by Cristiano Corvino and Hanna Rantala; editing by Jonathan Oatis)