Fast Retailing to launch Uniqlo brand in India next year

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co said on Wednesday it plans to launch its Uniqlo clothing brand in India with a first store opening in Delhi in fall 2019.

The store would mark the cut-price brand’s entry into the South Asia region, Asia’s top apparel retailer said.

Asia has become a major growth driver for Uniqlo as its affordable clothing lines, including breezy AIRism innerwear and lightweight down jackets, grow in popularity in China and Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)