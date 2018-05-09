FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 5:21 AM / in 2 hours

Fast Retailing to launch Uniqlo brand in India next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co said on Wednesday it plans to launch its Uniqlo clothing brand in India with a first store opening in Delhi in fall 2019.

The store would mark the cut-price brand’s entry into the South Asia region, Asia’s top apparel retailer said.

Asia has become a major growth driver for Uniqlo as its affordable clothing lines, including breezy AIRism innerwear and lightweight down jackets, grow in popularity in China and Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

