Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2019 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fast Retailing reports record annual operating profit on China strength

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japanese fashion group Fast Retailing Co Ltd on Thursday said operating profit climbed 9% for its third consecutive record year, on strong sales at its Uniqlo stores in China.

Profit came in at 257.6 billion yen ($2.40 billion) in the year ended Aug. 31, in the face of a consumer boycott of Japanese goods in South Korea that dented sales at its Uniqlo stores there.

The firm expects profit to rise 6.7% to 275.0 billion yen in the current business year.

Analysts on average had forecast 10% growth for the past business year and 15% growth this year, Refinitiv data showed. ($1 = 107.4600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below